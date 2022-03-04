Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:15 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Off-highway tyres major Balkrishna Industries (BKT) on Friday said it has roped in Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.

''We are overjoyed to announce our brand partnership with youth icon Ranveer Singh, who has established himself as the category leader through sheer hard work and excellence, making him the perfect choice to highlight our brand,'' Balkrishna Industries Joint Managing Director Rajiv Poddar said in a statement.

The company is confident that Singh will be instrumental in amplifying the awareness about its unique offerings across India, he added.

''We look forward to a successful partnership with him for many years to come,'' Poddar noted.

The Mumbai-headquartered company has five tyre production sites in India and three business units in Europe and North America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022