Off-highway tyres major Balkrishna Industries (BKT) on Friday said it has roped in Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.

''We are overjoyed to announce our brand partnership with youth icon Ranveer Singh, who has established himself as the category leader through sheer hard work and excellence, making him the perfect choice to highlight our brand,'' Balkrishna Industries Joint Managing Director Rajiv Poddar said in a statement.

The company is confident that Singh will be instrumental in amplifying the awareness about its unique offerings across India, he added.

''We look forward to a successful partnership with him for many years to come,'' Poddar noted.

The Mumbai-headquartered company has five tyre production sites in India and three business units in Europe and North America.

