British ad group WPP says it will leave Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:43 IST
Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising group, said on Friday it would discontinue its operations in Russia, saying its continued presence in the country would be "inconsistent" with its values. "WPP stands with Ukraine and the international community in condemning the Russian invasion, which has created a humanitarian crisis in the heart of Europe," the company, which employs nearly 1,400 in Russia, said.

"The Board of WPP has concluded that WPP's ongoing presence in Russia would be inconsistent with our values as a company, and we are therefore discontinuing our operations in the country."

