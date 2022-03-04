Left Menu

BBC suspends news operations in Russia

Updated: 04-03-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:51 IST
The BBC said Friday it has temporarily suspended news operations within the Russian Federation while it assesses the implications of new legislation adopted by Russian authorities.

BBC News will continue its service in Russian from outside of Russia.

"The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs," BBC Director-General Tim Davie said in a statement. "I'd like to pay tribute to all of them, for their bravery, determination and professionalism."

