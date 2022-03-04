Left Menu

IAF postpones Exercise Vayu Shakti at Pokharan

The Indian Air Force IAF has postponed Exercise Vayu Shakti that was scheduled to take place at the Pokharan range in Jaisalmer on March 7, government officials said on Friday.However, they did not share the reason for deferring the exercise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:07 IST
IAF postpones Exercise Vayu Shakti at Pokharan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has postponed Exercise Vayu Shakti that was scheduled to take place at the Pokharan range in Jaisalmer on March 7, government officials said on Friday.

However, they did not share the reason for deferring the exercise. Earlier during the day, the Ministry of Defence said premier defence exhibition DefExpo-2022, which was proposed to be held in Gandhinagar between March 10 and 14, has been postponed as participants are experiencing problems related to logistics.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts Exercise Vayu Shakti at the Pokharan range every three years to demonstrate its readiness to conduct full spectrum operations. The last one took place in 2019.

A total of 148 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were scheduled to demonstrate their capabilities at this year's exercise, the officials noted.

The Rafale aircraft was scheduled to participate at Exercise Vayu Shakti for the first time with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022