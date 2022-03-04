Left Menu

Info Edge acquires 76% stake in online dating firm Aisle for Rs 91 cr

Aisle runs multiple dating platforms on the web and mobile apps- Aisle, Anbe, Arike and HeyDil which allow users to browse through profiles of other users with the intent of finding their suitable partner.The company Info Edge has agreed to acquire 21,483 shares comprising 11,699 compulsory convertible preference shares and 9,784 equity shares via mix of primary infusion and secondary purchase.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:21 IST
Info Edge acquires 76% stake in online dating firm Aisle for Rs 91 cr
  • Country:
  • India

IT company Info Edge, which owns platforms such as Naukri.com and Jeevansathi, has acquired a 76 per cent stake in online dating company Aisle Network for Rs 91 crore, a regulatory filing said Friday. Aisle runs multiple dating platforms on the web and mobile apps- Aisle, Anbe, Arike and HeyDil which allow users to browse through profiles of other users with the intent of finding their suitable partner.

''The company (Info Edge) has agreed to acquire 21,483 shares comprising 11,699 compulsory convertible preference shares and 9,784 equity shares via mix of primary infusion and secondary purchase. ''The aggregate shareholding of the company, post this investment, in the said entity would be about 76 per cent on a fully converted and diluted basis,'' the filing said.

According to the filing, the acquisition has been completed immediately. Aisle had a turnover of Rs 7.56 crore in 2020-21, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022