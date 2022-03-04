Info Edge acquires 76% stake in online dating firm Aisle for Rs 91 cr

IT company Info Edge, which owns platforms such as Naukri.com and Jeevansathi, has acquired a 76 per cent stake in online dating company Aisle Network for Rs 91 crore, a regulatory filing said Friday. Aisle runs multiple dating platforms on the web and mobile apps- Aisle, Anbe, Arike and HeyDil which allow users to browse through profiles of other users with the intent of finding their suitable partner.

''The company (Info Edge) has agreed to acquire 21,483 shares comprising 11,699 compulsory convertible preference shares and 9,784 equity shares via mix of primary infusion and secondary purchase. ''The aggregate shareholding of the company, post this investment, in the said entity would be about 76 per cent on a fully converted and diluted basis,'' the filing said.

According to the filing, the acquisition has been completed immediately. Aisle had a turnover of Rs 7.56 crore in 2020-21, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)