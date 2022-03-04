Italy moves to freeze assets linked to Russian oligarchs over Ukraine war

A unit of the Bank of Italy urged Italian banks to communicate all measures applied to freeze the assets of people and entities targeted by sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Western allies have taken unprecedented steps to isolate Russia's economy and financial system, including sanctioning its central bank and oligarchs who have amassed fortunes and political influence under Russian President Vladimir Putin. The financial intelligence unit at Bank of Italy, known as UIF, said in a statement all notifications needed to give details of the subjects involved and the value and nature of the assets, and had to be sent "as soon as possible".

The request comes after the Treasury's financial security committee met on Thursday to review what had already been done as well as the planned actions to freeze the assets, the ministry said in a separate statement. The Treasury added the committee had intensified the activities to ensure the effectiveness of sanctions, which apply to both real estate and financial resources.

French authorities announced on Thursday they had seized four cargo vessels and one luxury yacht linked to oligarchs, while in Germany a nearly $600 million luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, also on the EU's sanctions list, was sitting in a Hamburg shipyard. Usmanov owns properties on the Italian island of Sardinia.

