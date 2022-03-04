Left Menu

Lithuanian railways to halt shipments of iron ore from Russian miner

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:35 IST
Lithuanian railways to halt shipments of iron ore from Russian miner

Lithuania's state railway said on Friday the company will stop transporting cargoes of iron ore from top Russian producer Metalloinvest to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda for shipment to global markets.

The European Union and the United States this week imposed sanctions on Metalloinvest's founder, Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. The sanctions were triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an action that Moscow calls a "special operation." "We will not be transporting cargo of any companies which are sanctioned, or which have links with sanctioned persons," the Lithuanian railways said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
3
Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

 United States
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022