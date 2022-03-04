Left Menu

Hermes, Richemont temporarily close Russian luxury goods stores

While affluent Russians are keen consumers of luxury goods, analysts say the proportion of luxury sales generated from Russian nationals is small compared to the industry's main growth engines, China and the United States. Richemont, which has around a dozen directly-operated stores, mostly in Moscow, said in a statement it had suspended commercial activities in Russia on March 3 after stopping Ukraine operations on Feb. 24.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:28 IST
Hermes, Richemont temporarily close Russian luxury goods stores

Birkin bag maker Hermes and Cartier owner Richemont said on Friday they are temporarily closing Russian stores and pausing all commercial activities in the country, the first major global luxury firms to announce such a move. Doing business in Russia has become complex since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the United States, Britain and the Europe Union to impose sweeping sanctions.

"It is with regret that we have taken the decision to temporarily close our stores in Russia and pause all our commercial activities from the evening of March 4th," Hermes said in LinkedIn post. It gave no further details. While affluent Russians are keen consumers of luxury goods, analysts say the proportion of luxury sales generated from Russian nationals is small compared to the industry's main growth engines, China and the United States.

Richemont, which has around a dozen directly-operated stores, mostly in Moscow, said in a statement it had suspended commercial activities in Russia on March 3 after stopping Ukraine operations on Feb. 24. Hermes, which has three stores in Moscow, had planned to open an outlet in St. Petersburg later this year.

Investment bank Jefferies estimates that Russians account for around $9 billion in annual luxury sales, which is around 6% of Chinese spending and 14% of U.S spending on luxury goods. Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group, which owns high end watches and jewellery labels including Harry Winston, said it would continue its operations in Russia, but was putting exports on hold "because of the overall difficult situation".

L'Oreal, LVMH and Kering have all pledged financial support to help Ukrainian refugees and Richemont said Friday it is intiating a "significant donation" to Medecins Sans Frontieres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
3
Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

 United States
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022