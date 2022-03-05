U.S. Blinken says Russia has never been so isolated
05-03-2022
"Russia has never been so isolated, we have never been more united," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday after meeting with his EU counterparts over Moscow's war against Ukraine.
"Unless the Kremlin changes course it will continue down the road of increasing isolation and economic pain," he said.
