Left Menu

Ukraine invasion has costs for Russian President Putin, U.S. Blinken says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-03-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 00:50 IST
Ukraine invasion has costs for Russian President Putin, U.S. Blinken says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will continue to raise the costs for its president Vladimir Putin, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday.

"Tens of millions of Russians will suffer because of the dangerous decisions made by a tiny circle of corrupt leaders and cronies. Unless the Kremlin changes course it will continue down the road of increasing isolation and economic pain," he told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022