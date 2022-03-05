Ukraine invasion has costs for Russian President Putin, U.S. Blinken says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-03-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 00:50 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will continue to raise the costs for its president Vladimir Putin, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday.
"Tens of millions of Russians will suffer because of the dangerous decisions made by a tiny circle of corrupt leaders and cronies. Unless the Kremlin changes course it will continue down the road of increasing isolation and economic pain," he told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Russians
- Ukraine
- State
- Russia
- Kremlin
- Anthony Blinken
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as investors cut risk on Ukraine tension
WRAPUP 11-Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia
Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening
FOREX-Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous