Ukraine invasion has costs for Russian President Putin, U.S. Blinken says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will continue to raise the costs for its president Vladimir Putin, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday.

"Tens of millions of Russians will suffer because of the dangerous decisions made by a tiny circle of corrupt leaders and cronies. Unless the Kremlin changes course it will continue down the road of increasing isolation and economic pain," he told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)