Spain's Teatro Real cancels performance by Bolshoi Ballet over Ukraine war

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-03-2022 01:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 01:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain’s Teatro Real, one of Europe’s major opera houses, said on Friday it would cancel performances later this year by Russia’s Bolshoi Ballet over the war in Ukraine.

The theatre said in a statement the performance of Ludwig Minkus’ "La Bayadere", planned for May, will not go ahead “due to the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine, which is causing a serious global crisis and a painful humanitarian emergency”.

The Bolshoi Ballet, part of the famed Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, is funded by the Russian state.

