LVMH to "temporarily" close its 124 shops in Russia
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-03-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 02:12 IST
French luxury group LVMH will "temporarily" close its 124 stores in Russia from Sunday, a group spokesperson told AFP on Friday.
The group, which has its headquarters in Paris, took the decision given "the current circumstances in the region," the spokesperson said.
