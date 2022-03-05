Left Menu

World Bank's Malpass outlines $700 mln in planned loans in call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 03:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 03:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

World Bank President David Malpass told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday the bank was working on loan programs worth about $700 million for Ukraine that would be disbursed by the end of March, the bank said. Malpass said the bank was submitting a supplemental loan worth nearly $500 million to the board on Friday, with new projects and restructuring of ones to provide an additional $200 million in fast-disbursing support by the end of March.

He said the World Bank had also set up a fast-disbursing multi-donor trust fund (MDTF) to help channel grant resources from donors to Ukraine, with over $130 million in commitment received to date from Britain, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Iceland.

