China's Premier Li says to increase SME loans from big banks by more than 40% in 2022

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 07:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 07:19 IST
China aims to increase inclusive loans to small businesses by large commercial banks by over 40% in 2022, Premier Li Keqiang said on Saturday, as it unveiled a work report at the annual meeting of parliament.

China also will fully implement a registration-based IPO system this year and prioritise employment with its fiscal and financial policies to enhance support for companies to keep and increase jobs, Li said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

