China's Premier Li says to increase SME loans from big banks by more than 40% in 2022

China aims to increase inclusive loans to small businesses by large commercial banks by over 40% in 2022, Premier Li Keqiang said on Saturday, as it unveiled a work report at the annual meeting of parliament.

China also will fully implement a registration-based IPO system this year and prioritise employment with its fiscal and financial policies to enhance support for companies to keep and increase jobs, Li said.

