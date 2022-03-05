China's Premier Li says to increase SME loans from big banks by more than 40% in 2022
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 07:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 07:19 IST
China aims to increase inclusive loans to small businesses by large commercial banks by over 40% in 2022, Premier Li Keqiang said on Saturday, as it unveiled a work report at the annual meeting of parliament.
China also will fully implement a registration-based IPO system this year and prioritise employment with its fiscal and financial policies to enhance support for companies to keep and increase jobs, Li said.
