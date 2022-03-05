Left Menu

China's state planner will continue to guard against debt risks

China's state planner will continue to guard against debt risks

China's state economic planner said on Saturday that it will continue to guard against debt risks and alleviate risks from the bond market in a prudent and orderly way.

The National Development and Reform Commission said in its annual work report that it sees a notable increase in inclusive loans to macro and small enterprises in 2022 and will accelerate real estate investment trust (REIT) trials in the infrastructure sector.

