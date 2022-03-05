Left Menu

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria, resident of Gurgaon, Haryana is the youngest equestrian athlete and the only civilian to take the Asian Games trials. He has won the following merits at the National Equestrian Championship Advanced Dressage organised by RVC Meerut from February 22-27, 2022.

Shashank Singh Kataria, resident of Gurgaon, Haryana is the youngest equestrian athlete and the only civilian to take the Asian Games trials. He has won the following merits at the National Equestrian Championship Advanced Dressage organised by RVC Meerut from February 22-27, 2022. Advance DressageShashank Singh Kataria astride VerdinandGold Medal

Elementary DressageShashank Singh Kataria astride Rein Roe Adare AcrobatBronze Medal Preliminary DressageShashank Singh Kataria astride Rein Roe Adare AcrobatSilver MedalShashank Singh Kataria astride SaptajitBronze MedalTeam - Gold Medal

It is his inquisitive nature, his unflinching drive, his deep love for the horses, his ever-increasing passion for this sport that in an unbelievable short span of time he has been able to register himself as a good horseman. The staunch patriot in Shashank constantly dreams of getting India in the tally of the winners of the Olympic medal in Evening. With his hard and smart work Shashank has already started paving the way to have his dream turn into reality. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

