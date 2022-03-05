Reuters Events brings Europe’s foremost financial technology experts to London in June for Payments Summit Europe 2022

Europe's top financial executives and payment strategists will gather in London this June to debate the future of payments, conference organiser Reuters Events said today.

Payments Summit Europe 2022, at the Hilton Tower Bridge on June 28 and 29, will see the industry's foremost digital experts coming together to share intelligence on how to monetise data and drive revenue in a world dominated by digital, open, real-time transactions.

Already confirmed at the event are Citi Europe, Middle East and Africa Head of Payments and Receivables Mark McNulty, Bank of England Head of Future Technology Will Lovell, La Banque Postalet Head of Payments Régis Folbaum and NatWest Head of Payments Marion King.

The more than 30 speakers scheduled for the event will also include Starling Bank Ireland Country Manager Elaine Deehan, European Commission Head of Retail Financial Services Eric Ducoulombier and European Savings Banks Group Head of Innovation & Payments Diederik Bruggink.

"COVID-19 has changed the payments industry forever, catapulting it into an open, digital, real-time environment," said Adam Minkley, Head of Fintech Portfolio at Reuters Events.

"Bringing together more than 200 industry executives, Payments Summit Europe 2022 aims to act as a meeting point where banks, fintech companies, e-commerce providers and government bodies can debate this transformational shift."

The two-day event will feature more than 20 hours of networking and an agenda that covers:

Generating revenue from payments , including the opportunities of open payment ecosystems, using data to build a more profitable customer proposition and creating value by moving money faster and more efficiently than ever before.

, including the opportunities of open payment ecosystems, using data to build a more profitable customer proposition and creating value by moving money faster and more efficiently than ever before. Cross-industry collaboration , looking at where the most progressive regulatory schemes are heading, creating value in each step of the payments journey and how banks can manage their cost bases while modernising their infrastructure.

, looking at where the most progressive regulatory schemes are heading, creating value in each step of the payments journey and how banks can manage their cost bases while modernising their infrastructure. Driving better customer journeys , embracing how automation can radically improve customer service, enhancing cross-border offerings to provide frictionless and secure international payments and embedding finance solutions into consumer journeys.

, embracing how automation can radically improve customer service, enhancing cross-border offerings to provide frictionless and secure international payments and embedding finance solutions into consumer journeys. The future of payments , featuring payments in an open and digital world, solutions that provide choice for consumers and better outcomes for merchants, and taking a low-code or no-code approach to optimise merchant and consumer experiences.

, featuring payments in an open and digital world, solutions that provide choice for consumers and better outcomes for merchants, and taking a low-code or no-code approach to optimise merchant and consumer experiences. Protecting customers in a digital world , covering cutting-edge regulatory technologies to help comply with regulations, keeping payments safe to maintain customer trust while delivering a hassle-free experience and ensuring inclusion in a cashless future.

, covering cutting-edge regulatory technologies to help comply with regulations, keeping payments safe to maintain customer trust while delivering a hassle-free experience and ensuring inclusion in a cashless future. Driving back-end efficiencies, from using artificial intelligence to cut costs through to automating decision-making to reduce headcount and using digital technology to drive refinements to payments processing operations.

"Featuring board-level insights, exclusive Reuters editorial interviews and a unique one-to-one networking service, this will be the most important event of the year for European payments specialists," said Minkley.

Payments Summit Europe 2022 is scheduled for June 28 and 29 at the Hilton Tower Bridge in London, United Kingdom. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3t5kmvj or write to adam.minkley@thomsonreuters.com.

