Left Menu

Bus carrying CISF jawans on election duty falls into gorge in UP; one dead

Around 12.30 am, as the bus reached the Markundi valley under the Chopan police station area, the driver lost control over the vehicle, and it fell into a gorge after breaking the road railing. The injured jawans were admitted to the district hospital, he said.The deceased was identified as Krishnabir Singh 45 of Ghaziabad.

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 05-03-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 12:55 IST
Bus carrying CISF jawans on election duty falls into gorge in UP; one dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A CISF jawan died and 11 more were injured when the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the Markundi valley here, police said on Saturday.

The bus was taking the jawans from Kushinagar to Obra (in Sonbhadra) on election duty, they said, adding that there were 37 jawans in the vehicle.

Robertsganj police station SHO S N Mishra said, ''A Roadways bus carrying 37 CISF jawans had left for Obra from the Robertsganj area (in Sonbhadra) on Friday night. Around 12.30 am, as the bus reached the Markundi valley under the Chopan police station area, the driver lost control over the vehicle, and it fell into a gorge after breaking the road railing.'' The injured jawans were admitted to the district hospital, he said.

The deceased was identified as Krishnabir Singh (45) of Ghaziabad. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, Mishra said.

Among those injured, M M Beg and T Balakrishnan have been sent to Varanasi for treatment, he added.

The injured jawans undergoing treatment at the district hospital were identified as Vijesh Rathore, K Chandraya, S L Naik, Jai Prasad, U Shriniwas Rao, Suresh, Indrajeet, S Gowda, Rajnish and Arun Kumar.

The police said this CISF unit was deployed at the HPCL in Visakhapatnam.

Sonbhadra will vote in the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022