The railway station staff, with the help of passengers, immediately detached the coaches from the engine, they said.The train left Saharanpur at 5.30 am and when it reached near the Daurala station, smoke was seen rising from one of its compartments.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 05-03-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 13:28 IST
Fire breaks out in two coaches of Saharanpur-Delhi train, passengers safely evacuated
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in two coaches of a passenger train, which was going from Saharanpur to Delhi, near the Daurala railway station here on Saturday. There were no casualties in the incident, officials said.

The fire spread to the train's engine. The railway station staff, with the help of passengers, immediately detached the coaches from the engine, they said.

The train left Saharanpur at 5.30 am and when it reached near the Daurala station, smoke was seen rising from one of its compartments. The train reached the Daurala station at 7.10 am and two coaches had caught fire by that time, Meerut City Railway Station Superintendent R P Sharma told PTI.

The passengers travelling inside these coaches were safely evacuated, he said.

The fire brigade was informed and the railway station staff separated the coaches from the engine. Later, firefighters doused the fire, Sharma said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained. There are no reports of loss of life or property of any passenger. Rail traffic was briefly disrupted due to the fire, he said.

