Left Menu

Russian forces to open Mariupol humanitarian corridor for 5 hours

A partial ceasefire by Russian forces around the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will allow civilians to leave the city during a five-hour period from Saturday morning, the city authorities said. Civilians will be allowed to leave Mariupol between noon and 5 p.m. Moscow time (0900 - 1400 GMT), Russia's RIA news agency quoted city authorities as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 13:47 IST
Russian forces to open Mariupol humanitarian corridor for 5 hours
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A partial ceasefire by Russian forces around the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will allow civilians to leave the city during a five-hour period from Saturday morning, the city authorities said.

Civilians will be allowed to leave Mariupol between noon and 5 p.m. Moscow time (0900 - 1400 GMT), Russia's RIA news agency quoted city authorities as saying. Russia said earlier on Saturday its troops, which have encircled the Azov Sea port city in Ukraine's south, would stop firing and allow civilians to pass. Russia also plans a partial ceasefire to allow a humanitarian corridor out of Volnovakha.

Separately, the Mariupol city council said in a statement that civilians will be able to proceed towards the city of Zaporizhzhia and will be able to use specially arranged bus routes as well as their own cars. Saturday's evacuation will be the first of several stages, it said.

"Given that our hometown is constantly under ruthless fire from the occupiers, there is no other solution," the statement quoted Mayor Vadym Boychenko as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022