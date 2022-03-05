Britain urges its nationals to consider leaving Russia
Britain urged its nationals on Saturday to consider leaving Russia after Moscow's decision to invade Ukraine.
"If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes," the British government said in a statement.
On Monday, Britain advised its citizens against all travel to Russia due to a lack of available flight options and increased economic volatility.
