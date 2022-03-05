Left Menu

BSE joins hands with Tamil Nadu govt's M-TIPB to promote listing of MSMEs

The BSE will also appoint a nodal person as single point contact in Tamil Nadu for providing end-to-end solution and facilitating SMEs with respect to registration listing on the platform, Ajay Thakur, head BSE SME and Start-up, said.Sakthivel S, general manager of M-TIPB, said the BSE has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital markets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:17 IST
BSE joins hands with Tamil Nadu govt's M-TIPB to promote listing of MSMEs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stock exchange BSE on Saturday announced its collaboration with the MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau (M-TIPB), Government of Tamil Nadu, for promoting awareness among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of the state about the benefits of listing.

Through this association, M-TIPB will provide support in mobilising the SME representatives through district industries centres and will also help in mobilising state or regional associations to encourage their SME members to attend capacity building programmes, the exchange said in a statement.

While, the BSE will provide the capacity building and soft support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Tamil Nadu for fulfilling listing requirements.

Further, the BSE will also provide all intellectual and manpower support to create awareness among SMEs across Tamil Nadu, about benefits of listing.

''Through M-TIPB's deep reach and network, we aim to further increase awareness amongst MSMEs about the benefits of listing. The BSE will also appoint a nodal person as single point contact in Tamil Nadu for providing end-to-end solution and facilitating SMEs with respect to registration/ listing on the platform,'' Ajay Thakur, head (BSE SME and Start-up), said.

Sakthivel S, general manager of M-TIPB, said the BSE has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital markets. Tamil Nadu SMEs will get opportunity to raise funds through IPOs by listing in the BSE SME platform.

The BSE was the first stock exchange in the country to launch the SME platform. The SME platform started its journey in March 2012. Since then, over 363 companies have listed on the BSE SME platform and raised over Rs 4,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022