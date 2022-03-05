Left Menu

Turkey says humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine should be country-wide

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:45 IST
The humanitarian ceasefires declared by Russia in two Ukrainian cities should be country-wide and the corridors for evacuations and aid shipments must be opened across the country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference in Baku, Cavusoglu also said that the ceasefire should be made lasting, adding that Ankara was working to evacuate its citizens in Ukraine by bus and train.

