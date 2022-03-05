Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Saharanpur-Delhi train, passengers pull coaches away from burning engine

By the time the train reached the Daurala station at 7.10 am, two coaches were in flames, Meerut City Railway Station Superintendent R P Sharma told PTI.The passengers travelling inside these coaches were safely evacuated, he said.There were no casualties.A fire usually spells panic but the passengers of this train kept their cool and worked together to avert a major tragedy.The passengers, many carrying backpacks, pulled away the remaining coaches of the train from the burning portion with plumes of smoke rising in the background.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 05-03-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:53 IST
Fire breaks out in Saharanpur-Delhi train, passengers pull coaches away from burning engine
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Passengers on a train from Saharanpur to Delhi had a narrow escape on Saturday when a fire broke out in two of its coaches near the Daurala station here, many joining hands with the railway staff to quickly help pull the remaining bogies away from the engine that was also ablaze.

The fire started in the train, which left Saharanpur at 5.30 am, on its way to Delhi. When the train reached Daurala, about 90 km short of its destination Delhi, smoke was seen rising from a compartment. By the time the train reached the Daurala station at 7.10 am, two coaches were in flames, Meerut City Railway Station Superintendent R P Sharma told PTI.

The passengers travelling inside these coaches were safely evacuated, he said.

There were no casualties.

A fire usually spells panic but the passengers of this train kept their cool and worked together to avert a major tragedy.

The passengers, many carrying backpacks, pulled away the remaining coaches of the train from the burning portion with plumes of smoke rising in the background. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Sharma said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

There are no reports of loss of life or property of any passenger. Rail traffic was briefly disrupted due to the fire, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022