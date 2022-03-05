Scoreboard: Ind vs SL, day 2, 1st Test

Scoreboard on the second day of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: Mayank Agarwal lbw b Embuldeniya 33 Rohit Sharma c Lakmal b Lahiru Kumara 29 Hanuma Vihari b Vishwa Fernando 58 Virat Kohli b Embuldeniya 45 Rishabh Pant b Lakmal 96 Shreyas Iyer lbw b Dhananjaya de Silva 27 Ravindra Jadeja not out 175 Ravichandran Ashwin c Dickwella b Lakmal 61 Jayant Yadav c Thirimanne b Vishwa Fernando 2 Mohammed Shami not out 20 Extras: (B-4, LB-12, NB-12) 28 Total: (declared For 8 wickets in 129.2 Overs) 574 Fall of Wickets: 1-52, 2-80, 3-170, 4-175, 5-228, 6-332, 462-7, 471-8 Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 25-1-90-2, Vishwa Fernando 26-1-135-2, Lahiru Kumara 10.5-1-52-1, Lasith Embuldeniya 46-3-188-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 18.2-1-79-1, Charith Asalanka 3.1-1-14-0. Sri Lanka 1st Innings: Dimuth Karunaratne lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 28 Lahiru Thirimanne lbw b Ashwin 17 Pathum Nissanka batting 26 Angelo Mathewslbw b Bumrah 22 Dhananjaya de Silvalbw b Ashwin 1 Charith Asalanka batting 1 Extras: (LB-6,NB-7) 13 Total: (for 4 wickets in 43 Overs) 108 Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-59, 3-96, 4-103.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 7-3-17-0, Jasprit Bumrah 9-2-20-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 13-7-21-2, Jayant Yadav 5-2-14-0, Ravindra Jadeja 9-3-30-1.

