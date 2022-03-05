Left Menu

Russia's Aeroflot to halt flights abroad, except Belarus, from March 8

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 17:33 IST
Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot will stop all flights abroad with the exception of those to Belarus from March 8, the TASS news agency quoted the company as saying on Saturday.

Russia's state aviation authority on Saturday recommended that Russian airlines with foreign-leased aicraft to suspend flights of passengers and cargo abroad from Russia from March 6 and from foreign countries to Russia starting on March 8.

