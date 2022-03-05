Left Menu

Ukraine conflict: Aviation Ministry says 11 flights with over 2,200 Indians to operate on Sunday

05-03-2022
Ukraine conflict: Aviation Ministry says 11 flights with over 2,200 Indians to operate on Sunday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Eleven flights with more than 2,200 Indian evacuees will operate from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

About 3,000 Indians were airlifted on 15 flights to India on Saturday, the ministry's statement noted.

''These included 12 special civilian and 3 Indian Air Force (IAF) flights,'' it added.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive against it. Indian citizens who were stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted via its neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

