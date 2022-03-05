Box mistakenly dropped by cyclist creates panic in J-K's Srinagar

A box that inadvertently fell from a cyclist created a panic in a locality of downtown here on Saturday when people noticed it lying unattended on the road, triggering a scare among the general public, officials said here.

Police team rushed to the spot and without wasting any time requisitioned a bomb disposal squad to verify the box, that was lying unattended on the road at Mirza Kamil chowk of Hawal area in the downtown.

After taking all precautions, police declared it as a hoax call and later, with the help of CCTV footage, traced the box to a person who had paddled from that area a few minutes before the panic started.

The box had fallen from the cycle and the person, who stays in an adjacent locality, was unaware about it, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)