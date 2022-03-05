Left Menu

Maha: Two children crushed to death; man injured in truck accident in Palghar

The truck later hit a tree and caught fire, the official said, adding that the driver was apprehended when he attempted to flee the scene.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-03-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 19:31 IST
Maha: Two children crushed to death; man injured in truck accident in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

Two children were crushed to death and a man was injured when a speeding truck hit them on a highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 3 pm on Jawhar-Nashik Highway, where a speeding truck rammed into people sitting near a hotel on the side of the road, an official from Mokhada police station said.

Arohi Sonar (5) and Payal Warghade (9), both residents of Morchundi of Mokhada village, were killed on the spot, while a man was injured and rushed to a hospital, he said. The truck later hit a tree and caught fire, the official said, adding that the driver was apprehended when he attempted to flee the scene. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the accused driver, he said.

Following the accident, locals resorted to rasta roko for about an hour and the situation was later normalised, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022