Maha: Two children crushed to death; man injured in truck accident in Palghar

Two children were crushed to death and a man was injured when a speeding truck hit them on a highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 3 pm on Jawhar-Nashik Highway, where a speeding truck rammed into people sitting near a hotel on the side of the road, an official from Mokhada police station said.

Arohi Sonar (5) and Payal Warghade (9), both residents of Morchundi of Mokhada village, were killed on the spot, while a man was injured and rushed to a hospital, he said. The truck later hit a tree and caught fire, the official said, adding that the driver was apprehended when he attempted to flee the scene. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the accused driver, he said.

Following the accident, locals resorted to rasta roko for about an hour and the situation was later normalised, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)