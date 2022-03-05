Left Menu

Maha: Four held on train, jewellery looted from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu recovered

The Railway Protection Force RPF nabbed four persons who had allegedly committed burglary at a jewelers shop in Tamil Nadu and recovered stolen booty worth Rs 2.10 crore from them in Maharashtras Chandrapur district on Saturday, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-03-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 22:08 IST
Maha: Four held on train, jewellery looted from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu recovered
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) nabbed four persons who had allegedly committed burglary at a jeweler's shop in Tamil Nadu and recovered stolen booty worth Rs 2.10 crore from them in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, an official said. The accused were fleeing to Bihar by Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express after the burglary at a jewelry-cum-pawn shop at Tiruppur on Thursday night, he said.

Three kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.76 crore, 27 kg of silver ornaments worth Rs 19.5 lakh and Rs 14.52 lakh in cash were seized from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off from Tamil Nadu police, the accused were arrested at Ballarshah railway station, around 170 km from Nagpur, on Saturday morning. One of the accused got down from the train and began to run but he was swiftly arrested.

The arrested men were identified as Mahtab Alam Ayub Khan (37), Mohd Subhan Abdul Wahib (30), Badrul Jahagir Khan (20) and Dilkas Mohd Ariff (20), all residents of Araria district of Bihar.

They will be handed over to Tamil Nadu police, the RPF official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022