Maha: Four held on train, jewellery looted from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu recovered

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) nabbed four persons who had allegedly committed burglary at a jeweler's shop in Tamil Nadu and recovered stolen booty worth Rs 2.10 crore from them in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, an official said. The accused were fleeing to Bihar by Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express after the burglary at a jewelry-cum-pawn shop at Tiruppur on Thursday night, he said.

Three kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.76 crore, 27 kg of silver ornaments worth Rs 19.5 lakh and Rs 14.52 lakh in cash were seized from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off from Tamil Nadu police, the accused were arrested at Ballarshah railway station, around 170 km from Nagpur, on Saturday morning. One of the accused got down from the train and began to run but he was swiftly arrested.

The arrested men were identified as Mahtab Alam Ayub Khan (37), Mohd Subhan Abdul Wahib (30), Badrul Jahagir Khan (20) and Dilkas Mohd Ariff (20), all residents of Araria district of Bihar.

They will be handed over to Tamil Nadu police, the RPF official said.

