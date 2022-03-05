Left Menu

Odisha proposes Paradip-Barbil economic corridor

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-03-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 23:16 IST
Odisha proposes Paradip-Barbil economic corridor
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to develop an economic corridor from the port town of Paradip to Barbil in Keonjhar district, a statement said on Saturday.

In a meeting to review the progress of various national highway projects, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the state government will provide all necessary support to the NHAI for land acquisition.

Public Works Secretary Krishan Kumar underlined the proposed Paradip-Barbil economic corridor's industrial and commercial potential.

It was decided in principle that NHAI and the state would jointly develop the corridor, it said.

Mohapatra set timelines for different phases of work against each national highway project. He directed the officials to resolve issues proactively and provide all possible support for the completion of the projects within the scheduled time frame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine
2
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 ...

 Global
3
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
4
The Leading Software in Malaysia

The Leading Software in Malaysia

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022