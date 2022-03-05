Delhi govt's business blasters programme in private schools also from next year: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday said the city government's Business Blasters programme, which aims to encourage entrepreneurial mindset among students, will be started in private schools also from next year.

He was speaking at the Business Blasters Investment Summit and Expo at the Thyagraj Stadium here where over 100 business ideas of government school students were presented to investors.

He said that the programme was successful due to the hard work of the children of government schools.

''In view of its success, in the coming time, the Delhi government will start the programme in private schools of Delhi as well,'' he said.

A meeting will be held with private schools on March 7 to discuss how to go about it, he said.

The minister said that India cannot become a USD 5 trillion economy with the job seekers mindset.

''We can take the country's economy to new heights only by developing the entrepreneurial mindset among the students across the country. The Business Blasters programme has increased the confidence of lakhs of children of government schools in Delhi, this is the biggest achievement for the Kejriwal government,'' he said.

Sisodia met every single team at the event and discussed with them how to drive their business ideas better.

The minister said that the Delhi government is committed to provide better education to every child of Delhi and in this direction through programmes like Business Blasters, they are fulfilling the dreams of B R Ambedkar.

He said that the Business Blasters Investment Summit and Expo is the first-of-its- kind programme for children in the country and the world. He appealed to the investors to invest in children's start-ups and give them guidance. ''Any government can do such experiments only up to a certain level. It is the job of the entrepreneurs to take it forward from here,'' he said.

He said that out of these young business stars of today, the Tatas and the Birlas of tomorrow would emerge who would establish the world's largest companies 20 years from now.

''Therefore, the industry should cooperate in making these business stars move forward,'' he added.

According to a government statement, investors invested crores of rupees in their start-ups.

Investors said that the business ideas of school children are quite unique and they were confident that on the basis of their hard work and self-confidence, these children will make a significant contribution to the country's economy.

''The ideas presented by government school students at this expo are incredible. Some of the projects are so relatable that they can be launched in the market immediately. They have high potential to earn profits. We have short-listed a few business ideas and will connect with the team shortly. We would love to provide mentorship to the team on packaging and marketing front,'' said Sujata and Taniya Biswas, Founders of Suta (Mumbai).

''What these children have delivered with the seed money of just Rs 1000-2000 is exceptional. The best part is that their ideas have originated from the needs of the community. Being impressed by them, I have already invested in three business ideas...,” said Rajeev Saraf, CEO-Lepton Software (Gurugram).

The ideas that were presented at the expo included 'Let's 3D', the brainchild of a team from School of Excellence, Kalkaji.

''It provides its customers with customised printed 3D keychains, lamps, and miniatures. The team bought a 3D printer from its seed money and has earned a lot of profit so far. Also the team has got more than 100 orders through B-2-B,'' according to the government statement.

Team leader Aditya Maurya said they are trying to talk to architect firms to provide 3D models of buildings.

Team 'Growth' from Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya (SBV) in Netaji Nagar has made a customised e-cycle for just Rs 5,000 to help children with disabilities.

Its battery gets charged with a dynamo attached to the cycle as it moves.

Team leader Tushar said that through this cycle, they want to instil confidence among disabled children that they too can ride a cycle like other children.

''We have received the investment of Rs 3 lakh from an investor to develop 50 such cycles,'' he said.

Team 'Public Service' from SBV in Dwarka Sector-1 has developed an alcohol detector device that connects with steering wheel of cars and other vehicles.

This device shuts off the engine of the vehicle if the driver is drunk, said the statement. Team leader Varun explained that this device has been prepared with the help of computer programming and easily available hardware. This can be helpful in preventing drunk driving, thus serious road accidents, he said.

