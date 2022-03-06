Left Menu

India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup: Scoreboard

PTI | Mountmaunganui | Updated: 06-03-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 10:26 IST
Opening batter Smriti Mandhana (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard of the women's World Cup match between India and Pakistan here on Sunday.

India: Smriti Mandhana c and b Anam Amin 52 Shafali Verma b Diana Baig 0 Deepti Sharma b Nashra Sandhu 40 Mithali Raj c Diana Baig b Nashra Sandhu 9 Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Nida Dar 5 Richa Ghosh b Nida Dar 1 Sneh Rana not out 53 Pooja Vastrakar b Fatima Sana 67 Jhulan Goswami not out 6 Extras: (LB-1,W-7,NB-3) 11 Total: (For 7 wicekts in 50 Overs) 244 Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-96, 3-98, 4-108, 5-112, 6-114, 7-236. Bowling: Diana Baig 10-1-61-1, Anam Amin 10-1-43-1, Nida Dar 10-1-45-2, Fatima Sana 10-0-58-1, Nashra Sandhu 10-0-36-2.

