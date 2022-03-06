ISS Facility Services India aims to double revenue to Rs 2,500 cr by 2025; to hire 25,000 in 2 yrs

ISS Facility Services India, a subsidiary of Denmark's ISS group, aims to double its revenue to more than Rs 2,500 crore by 2025 and plans to hire around 25,000 people over the next two years to grow its business.

Denmark-based ISS is one of the leading workplace experience and facility management companies in the world. ISS has more than 3,50,000 employees around the globe.

In 2021, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 71 billion. It entered India in 2005.

In an interview with PTI, ISS Facility Services India CEO and Country Manager Aksh Rohatgi said the company currently has operations in 23 states and Union Territories.

''We currently have over 800 clients and 4,500 sites across India. We have over 50,000 employees on our payroll who are engaged in providing different non-core services,'' he highlighted.

Rohatgi shared that the company's essential business falls into integrated facility management, property management services, technical services, cleaning services and security services.

''We provide all non-core services so that our clients can focus on their core work,'' Rohtagi said, adding that banking, IT/ITeS and manufacturing companies contribute 65 per cent to its business.

Like many other industries, he said the COVID-19 pandemic affected its business because of the closure of offices and adoption of the work-from-home concept.

''Our revenue declined by around 20 per cent in 2020 and another 10 per cent in 2021. But now demand for our services has improved with the opening up of offices,'' he said.

Asked about the revenue outlook, Rohatgi said the company's turnover in the next calendar year will cross the pre-COVID level. It had posted over Rs 1,800 crore revenue in 2019.

''We plan to grow and expand our business in India. By 2025, the target is to grow our revenue to more than Rs 2,500 crore from around Rs 1,300 crore in 2021,'' he said.

Rohatgi said the likely growth in the Indian economy and foreign domestic investment will help its business.

Asked about hiring, he said: ''Our headcount will reach 70,000-75,000 in the next two years.'' Rohatgi pointed out that attrition rate is high in this business at 30-35 per cent and therefore finding the right people and retaining them remains a challenge.

He highlighted that 95 per cent of services are done through its own employees, giving the company a distinct advantage over its competitors.

Going forward, he said the company would focus on technology for growth.

''India is one of the focus markets for ISS Group. India is a strong player within APAC,'' Rohatgi said.

Over the next 2-3 years, the Mumbai-based company expects increased activity in India as more companies come to invest in India – leading to an uptick in office and industrial spaces.

