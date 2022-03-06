Left Menu

Britain compares Russia's tactics to Chechnya

British military officials on Sunday compared Russias tactics in Ukraine to those used in Chechnya and Syria, where cities were bombarded and heavily damaged after Russian forces faced unexpected resistance from their defenders.The strength of Ukrainian resistance continues to surprise Russian forces and they have responded by targeting populated areas, including the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol, Britains Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence briefing.This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale, the ministry said in a statement.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-03-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 13:41 IST
Britain compares Russia's tactics to Chechnya
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British military officials on Sunday compared Russia's tactics in Ukraine to those used in Chechnya and Syria, where cities were bombarded and heavily damaged after Russian forces faced unexpected resistance from their defenders.

The strength of Ukrainian resistance continues to surprise Russian forces and they have responded by targeting populated areas, including the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence briefing.

"This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale," the ministry said in a statement. "Russia has used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air and ground-based munitions." Russia's advance has been slowed by attacks on its supply lines, the ministry said. As a result, there is a "realistic possibility" that Russia is now trying to disguise fuel trucks to reduce losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022