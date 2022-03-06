Britain compares Russia's tactics to Chechnya

British military officials on Sunday compared Russia's tactics in Ukraine to those used in Chechnya and Syria, where cities were bombarded and heavily damaged after Russian forces faced unexpected resistance from their defenders.

The strength of Ukrainian resistance continues to surprise Russian forces and they have responded by targeting populated areas, including the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence briefing.

"This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale," the ministry said in a statement. "Russia has used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air and ground-based munitions." Russia's advance has been slowed by attacks on its supply lines, the ministry said. As a result, there is a "realistic possibility" that Russia is now trying to disguise fuel trucks to reduce losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)