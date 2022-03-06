Left Menu

421 of 454 people from MP stuck in Ukraine returned so far: Govt

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday said that 421 of the total 454 people hailing from the state stranded in war-hit Ukraine have safely returned so far. Some natives of MP are in transit from Ukraine while others will leave the European country soon, state home minister and government spokesperson Narottam Mishra told reporters.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 16:11 IST
The MP government has already decided to provide free lodging and food to the returning students in Delhi and transport them to their homes in the central Indian state. The state cabinet on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating the evacuation of students from Ukraine by launching Operation Ganga. Since Ukraine's airspace was shut on February 24, India has been evacuating its citizens by special flights from that country's western neighbours like Romania, Hungary and Poland.

