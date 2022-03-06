Left Menu

MoS IT to attend India Global Forum event on Mar 7-8; to meet founders, CEOs of 30 unicorns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 16:53 IST
MoS IT to attend India Global Forum event on Mar 7-8; to meet founders, CEOs of 30 unicorns
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be attending the India Global Forum (IGF) event at Bengaluru on March 7-8, an official statement said on Sunday.

The Minister is slated to meet and interact with the founders and CEOs of 30 unicorns during the event.

The IGF Bengaluru shall also see participation of Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi as well as prominent CEOs and leaders from the industry, the release added.

India is in midst of a major transformation, and expansion of its economy, Chandrasekhar said in a statement, adding that Digital and tech opportunities are leading the transformation and India's 'Techade'.

The India Global Forum, Bengaluru will provide a platform to dive deep into this Techade of - The New India Inc, he said.

The Minister will be attending the Forum and speaking on the sessions titled - The New India Inc on March 7, a roundtable conference with Unicorns, Global supply chain boardroom, and concluding session on March 8.

The much-anticipated session with unicorns will see 30 CEOs and founders engage in a discussion with the Minister.

Over the last 6 months, the Minister has been actively meeting and interacting with the startups across the country and providing them full support from the government, the release said.

This is the first ever edition of IGF at Bengaluru.

The agenda-setting forum for international business and global leaders, IGF, offers a selection of platforms that corporates and policymakers can leverage to interact with stakeholders in their sectors and geographies of strategic importance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022