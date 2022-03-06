One killed, two injured as vehicle falls into gorge in JK's Doda

A man was killed and and two others seriously injured when a car skidded off the road and fell into a 300-foot gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The accident took place near Hambal Nullah when the driver of the vehicle lost control over it while going from Hambal to Goha village, the officials said.

They said local rescuers recovered the body of 40-year-old Parvinder Katoch and evacuated the injured, Nitu Ram (30) and Suresh Kumar (44). The injured were taken to a government medical college hospital in Doda. PTI TAS RDK RDK

