Left Menu

One killed, two injured as vehicle falls into gorge in JK's Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-03-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 22:07 IST
One killed, two injured as vehicle falls into gorge in JK's Doda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and and two others seriously injured when a car skidded off the road and fell into a 300-foot gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The accident took place near Hambal Nullah when the driver of the vehicle lost control over it while going from Hambal to Goha village, the officials said.

They said local rescuers recovered the body of 40-year-old Parvinder Katoch and evacuated the injured, Nitu Ram (30) and Suresh Kumar (44). The injured were taken to a government medical college hospital in Doda. PTI TAS RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022