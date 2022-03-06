Left Menu

Four killed as mini truck overturns in Nashik district

Four persons returning after visiting a temple were killed and many others were injured after the mini truck they were travelling in overturned in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday night, police said. They were returning home in the mini-truck when the driver lost his control at the wheel on a speed-breaker on the Chalisgaon-Malegaon Road, following which the vehicle overturned, an official said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 06-03-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 22:24 IST
Four persons returning after visiting a temple were killed and many others were injured after the mini truck they were travelling in overturned in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday night, police said. The deceased hailed from Mundkheda in Chalisgaon taluka of the Jalgaon district in northern Maharashtra. They were returning home in the mini-truck when the driver lost his control at the wheel on a speed-breaker on the Chalisgaon-Malegaon Road, following which the vehicle overturned, an official said. Only one of the four deceased has been identified so far. The injured persons- numbers not confirmed- have been admitted in various hospitals in the area and the condition of four of them is said to be critical, he added. The mini-truck was carrying 30 people at the time of the accident, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

