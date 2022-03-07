Sudan's economic committee decides to unify exchange rate

Sudan's Higher Committee for Economic Emergency has decided to unify the exchange rate of the Sudanese pound, the acting minister of information said in a statement on Sunday.

Sudan devalued the currency a year ago, which stabilised the exchange rate at about 450 pounds to the dollar. But in recent weeks an unofficial black market has resurfaced, where the pound has been changing hands at weaker rates.

