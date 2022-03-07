Left Menu

China's yuan surges to record-high versus major peers

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2022 07:25 IST
China's yuan rose to an all-time high versus its major trading peers on Monday as currency markets come to grips with the volatile situation around the Ukraine crisis.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3478 per dollar, 190 pips or 0.3% weaker than the previous fix of 6.3288, the softest since Feb. 22.

However, the yuan's trade-weighted CFETS basket index rose to 106.07, the highest level since the index was introduced in early 2015, Reuters calculation based on official data.

