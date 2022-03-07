Left Menu

S.Korea to cut transactions with Russia's central bank -foreign ministry

South Korea's finance ministry will release details including the scope of further sanctions later on Monday, which "will be in line with U.S. financial sanctions," a finance ministry official said. Details of any Russian central bank assets held in won cannot be disclosed without the holder's consent, the official said.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 07-03-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 09:28 IST
S.Korea to cut transactions with Russia's central bank -foreign ministry
Russia Central Bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korea on Monday toughened its financial sanctions against Russia by banning transactions with Russia's central bank, joining further global efforts to isolate Russia over its invasion into Ukraine. South Korea's foreign ministry said it has decided to immobilise any assets held by the Russian central bank in the won and to sever transactions with Russia's central bank, following similar moves by the United States and the European Union.

The new penalties on Russia follows Seoul's March 1 decision to ban transactions with seven major Russian banks and their affiliates, including Sberbank. South Korea's finance ministry will release details including the scope of further sanctions later on Monday, which "will be in line with U.S. financial sanctions," a finance ministry official said.

Details of any Russian central bank assets held in won cannot be disclosed without the holder's consent, the official said. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022