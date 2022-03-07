Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex plunges 1493 points

Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 1493.02 points and Nifty down by 419.40 points.

Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 1493.02 points and Nifty down by 419.40 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 1493.02 points or trading at 52840.79 and down by 2.75 per cent at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15826 at 9:30 am, down by 419.40 points or 2.58 per cent. On Sensex, all sectors plummeted other than the metal sector. (ANI)

