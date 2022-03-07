Left Menu

Global Student Centre opens up its first office in Pune

Global Student Centre (GSC), a student engagement service provider aiming to facilitate smooth journey for students, opened their first office in Pune this week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 10:21 IST
Global Student Centre opens up its first office in Pune
Global Student Centre opens up its first office in Pune. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/ATK): Global Student Centre (GSC), a student engagement service provider aiming to facilitate smooth journey for students, opened their first office in Pune this week. GSC has developed a process that breaks down students' application journey down into smaller, more accessible chunks. They work with UK universities to simplify student admissions, application screening, compliance, and arrivals.

GSC engages with thousands of students weekly and in the process we gain valuable insight -- these data points get fed back into proprietary tech-powered processes, ensuring positive results. At the same time, repetitive tasks that add little value but take away precious time and effort, are processed out. The event was organised by QuinDara events.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022