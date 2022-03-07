Left Menu

JSW Energy signs PPA with Haryana Power Purchase Centre to supply 240 hydro power

JSW Energy on Monday announced signing a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) for the supply of 240-megawatt hydropower.

The agreement is valid for 35 years (with further extension at mutually agreed terms), and signed at a levelised ceiling tariff of Rs 4.50 per kWh (kilowatt-hour), JSW Energy said in the statement.

The JSW Group company said, ''Its Kutehr project has signed a PPA with HPPC for the supply of 240 MW hydropower. The PPA capacity was selected through competitive bidding underexpression of interest invited by HPPC on July 3, 2018.'' JSW Energy through its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary JSW Energy Kutehr Ltd (JSWEKL) is currently constructing the 240 MW (3x80 MW) hydro-electric plant located in Kutehr, Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

The project construction is progressing well ahead of its schedule, with 65 percent tunneling work completed by February 2022 and is expected to be commissioned by September 2024.

Haryana Power Purchase Centre will purchase the power on behalf of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

With the board approval for corporate reorganization in place, the renewable energy businesses, including hydro assets, are to be housed under a wholly-owned subsidiary 'JSW Neo Energy Limited, the company statement said.

JSW Energy Joint MD and CEO Prashant Jain said, ''Being the largest private-sector operator of hydropower plants in India and having over two decades of experience of safely building and operating power projects, we continue to contribute meaningfully towards India's hydropower and COP-26 commitments.'' JSW Energy has set a target for a 50 percent reduction in carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy.

The company aims to reach 20 gigawatts (GW) capacity by 2030, with the share of renewable energy increasing to 85 percent of the total.

Around 2.5 GW of renewable projects are currently under construction: 2.2 GW wind and solar projects, tied with SECI and JSW Group, are expected to be commissioned in the next 12 months, while the 240 MW Kutehr hydro project is expected to be commissioned in the next 30 months.

With the commissioning of these projects, the company's total generation capacity will increase to seven GW, with renewable energy contributing to about 55 percent.

