UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 7

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Monday, with futures down 2.2%. * SHELL: Oil major Royal Dutch Shell will put profits from any Russian oil it purchases into a fund that will go towards humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the company said on Saturday.

* TUI: TUI,, the world's largest holiday company, is seeing a rise in holiday bookings towards pre-pandemic levels, the head of the group's German business told a newspaper. * ASDA: Britain's Asda has followed other UK supermarket groups in removing products originating from Russia from its stores and online following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* BRITISH GRANT: Britain will provide $100 million (75.6 million pounds) to Ukraine through the World Bank, seeking to keep core state functions running and mitigate financial pressures caused by Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said. * OIL: Oil prices soared more than 6%, touching their highest since 2008 after the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled tight supply fears.

* GOLD: Gold prices scaled the $2,000 level for the first time in 1-1/2 years, as investors rushed to the safety of the metal in the wake of an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, while supply disruption fears sent palladium to an all-time high. * METALS: Industrial metals rose, with nickel prices surging more than 10%, as escalating conflict in Ukraine and mounting sanctions on Russia threatened to disrupt supply.

* FTSE 100: Britain's blue-chip and mid-cap stock indexes recorded their worst week since March 2020 on Friday as concerns over the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine deepened.

