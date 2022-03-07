Left Menu

Women cops to manage traffic in MP on Women's Day

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-03-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 11:59 IST
Women cops to manage traffic in MP on Women's Day
On the International Women's Day on Tuesday, women police personnel will handle the traffic management across Madhya Pradesh along with the male cops, state Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said on Monday.

The initiative is aimed at boosting the confidence and self-esteem of women and to convey the message that they can work shoulder-to-shoulder with men, Mishra told reporters.

“Tomorrow is Women's Day and in Madhya Pradesh, our daughters who are serving in the police force will handle the traffic management in the entire state along with their male counterparts. A new beginning will be made from tomorrow in the state...,'' the minister said.

The International Women's Day is observed on March 8 to highlight the issues concerning women, especially to encourage gender equality.

