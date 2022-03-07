UK house prices rocket at fastest rate since 2007: Halifax

British house prices are growing at the fastest rate since before the global financial crisis, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday.

House prices roses 0.5% in February in month-on-month terms, Halifax said.

They were 10.8% higher than their level in February 2021, the highest annual growth rate since June 2007, Halifax said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)