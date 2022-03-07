Around 1.067 mln Ukrainians fled to Poland since Russian invasion-Poland
07-03-2022
A total of around 1.067 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, including 142,300 on Sunday, the Polish Border Guard said on Monday.
"Traffic on the Polish-Ukrainian border is growing, today at 07.00 42,000 people arrived in Poland from Ukraine," Border Guard wrote on Twitter.
