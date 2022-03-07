Left Menu

Suraj Estate Developers files IPO papers with Sebi to raise Rs 500 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:05 IST
Suraj Estate Developers files IPO papers with Sebi to raise Rs 500 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mop-up Rs 500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The funds will be raised through fresh issuance of equity shares, the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi showed on Monday.

Funds to the tune of Rs 315 crore will be used for payment of the borrowings of the company and its subsidiaries -- Accord Estates, Iconic Property Developers and Skyline Realty.

Around Rs 45 crore will be utilised for acquisition of land or land development rights, besides, money will be used for general corporate purposes.

Suraj Estate Developers has been involved in the real estate business since 1986, and develops real estate across the residential and commercial sectors in the South Central Mumbai region.

At present, the promoter and promoter group holds around 95 per cent stake in the company.

Centrum Capital and Anand Rathi Advisors are the book running leads managers to the issue.

Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022